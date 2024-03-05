Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Boxer Ryan Garcia Is Worrying or Trolling Fans on Twitter and Instagram "I've seen the worst s--t in my life. I'm tired of being quiet," reads a since-deleted tweet from @RyanGarcia. By Brandon Wetherbee Mar. 5 2024, Published 6:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Boxer Ryan Garcia is scheduled to take on Devin Haney on April 20, 2024 in Las Vegas for the WBC super lightweight title. Though the press conference for the fight was only last week, most anyone that follows the sport is more concerned with what Ryan is doing on Twitter/X.

Ryan — who is one of the sport's biggest stars, with 10.2 million followers on Instagram and 342.7 thousand on Twitter, and a crossover popularity that includes appearing in Gatorade commercials with NBA superstar Damian Lillard — is worrying some fans. Others that follow the sport believe he's trolling.

What happened to Ryan Garcia?

The better question may be: What is happening to Ryan Garcia? The boxer, or someone with the boxer’s social media log-in info, has been posting cryptic, possibly trolling, messages on Twitter/X and Instagram.

An Instagram post with, “This might Be Curtains” and the message, “Been a fun run so far, but now it’s time to close the show for no. ILL SEE YOU IN A FEW… the guy that comments first is a fool. I’m sad wtf. Drea call me back 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲” was met with a hundred replies of people asking for fight tickets, claims of trolling, and words of concern.

His presence on Twitter/X the last day has been even more unsettling. At one point he claimed he's a sexual assault survivor. At another he said he has proof there's aliens. These posts have since been deleted.

If you've been following this odd saga on social media, the most recent disturbing posts aren't that shocking. In a March 4, 2024 video post with the caption "Clearing things up," Ryan doesn't exactly clear things up.

“Hey guys, it’s me, Ryan,” the video begins. “I’m coming on here to explain what’s going on. I’m not in possession of my phone. I can’t get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked. And I’m just being, you know, real taken advantage of. I personally just wanted to send out a video to the people that love me, my fans, family that’s concerned, that I’m OK.”

The video takes a turn in the final segment. “I’m not dead. I believe in Jesus,” Ryan continues. “All those are lies. They’ve tried to put me in jail. They’ve blocking my cards, I can’t access my money, nobody’s hitting me back, I don’t know what’s going on, just know I’m OK.”

Clearing things up pic.twitter.com/nVapB4EuwG — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 4, 2024

Equally disturbing Instagram videos came before the deleted Tweets.

Garcia has also claimed he's dead. That post raised concern from ex-wife Andrea Celina. In her Instagram Stories she wrote, "If all my followers who believers can you please pray for Ryan. We are not together and I’ve been in contact with him and he may seem fine but he is not. I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed. This is not a troll, I’m genuinely concerned and so is all his family members. We are not part of any of this and want him to get better but this is real. Pray for him.”