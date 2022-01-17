The death of prominent musicians is always shocking, and it's especially so when their lives have been cut short. It was recently confirmed that rapper Sad Frosty, who was just 24 years old, died recently. Sad Frosty released music online without the backing of a major label, and the news that he died on Jan. 16 has left many wondering exactly what happened to him.What happened to Sad Frosty?Frosty was best known for songs like "New Kicks," "Ice Cream," and "Crib with a lake," and he also spent plenty of time interacting with his fans on social media. Not much was known about his personal life, but Frosty was an avid TikTok user, even if most of his videos had little to do with the music he supported himself by making.The news of Sad Frosty's death was confirmed via his Instagram account, which posted a picture of the rapper along with the caption “Long Live Sad Frosty 3/4/97 – 1/14/22.”\n\nHis cause of death was not reported as part of this announcement, and therefore remains unknown. \n\nIn response to the news of his death, many fans mourned the rapper with posts of their own, or by commenting on the post on his account confirming his death."RIP Sad Frosty. Life’s really that unexpected. Don’t waste your days. Enjoy each moment with your fam," one user wrote on Twitter. \n\n"RIP Sad Frosty definitely gone too soon," another added. \n\nThe news of the rapper's death clearly had an impact on those who had listened to his music, and it's clear that he had many fans who enjoyed his presence on social media and the music he created.Sad Frosty was most active on TikTok.Although Sad Frosty had Facebook and Instagram accounts, he didn't post to them regularly, and only seemed to motivate to use those channels if he had new music to promote. Prior to the announcement of his death, Frosty's most recent Instagram post was from July of this year, and his most recent Facebook post was even older than that.On TikTok, though, Frosty remained active until three days before his death. In his last video posted to the platform, he posted about his song "ADHD Freestyle." \n\n“This song changed my life. S/O to Dontoi for showing me love on this one," he said in the video. Frosty had more than 60,000 followers on TikTok, and his base of fans was only growing.It's clear from the outpouring of grief and love that he received on social media that, in spite of his relatively brief life, Sad Frosty made an impact on many people. His music was clearly important to those who heard it, and many also found joy in his TikTok page, which wasn't always totally focused on his music.Social media can never fully account for who a person was, especially when they offer relatively few details about their personal lives. Even so, it can begin to tell their story, and allow for more people to see part of who a person was.