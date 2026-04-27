What Happened to Samuel Monroe Jr.? Life Support Report Sparks Concern for ’90s Film Star A health scare puts Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support, sparking concern and an outpouring of support online. By Darrell Marrow Published April 27 2026, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@eltigrebarbershop

If you’ve seen any Black movie from the ’90s, chances are you’d recognize Samuel Monroe Jr. Now, the familiar face from films like Menace II Society, Tales From the Hood, Set It Off, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, and The Players Club is reportedly fighting for his life. According to a Facebook post shared by his mother, Joyce Patton, the actor is currently on life support.

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Samuel may not have been the leading man in those projects, but he became a recognizable part of the culture. The movies he appeared in turned into classics. He often played tough, intense characters, the kind that made viewers remember his face even if they did not know his name. Now, fans are rallying around him and sending support as he fights for his life.

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What happened to Samuel Monroe Jr.?

According to The Source, Samuel is hospitalized in intensive care and remains on life support while doctors try to identify the source of a serious bloodstream infection. No hospital, publicist, or official representative has released a full medical statement. His mother’s message offered a glimpse into his condition, but it did not confirm a cause.

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“Please pray for Samuel Monroe Jr. my son who is now on life support,” Joye wrote. “God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam. I love you son to the moon and back 100 times.”

Fans have also shared messages of support, asking for prayers and healing. “Joyce, may God grant Samuel healing and your family peace that surpasses all understanding,” one person wrote. Another added, “Praying for him. May God touch his body head to toe. For the rude people in comments, learn to separate a movie from real life. Send some prayers up for this brother.”

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Some fans are making jokes about Samuel’s death.

Samuel has been acting for decades and has several notable roles. TV Guide lists 22 acting credits for him, including Black Jesus, Mann & Wife, Southland, The Steve Harvey Show, Smart Guy, NYPD Blue, and The Players Club. He often played villains, and some fans still associate him with those roles. Even as he battles a serious condition, some social media users have made jokes related to his past characters.