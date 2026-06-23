Sean Hannity’s "Swollen" Appearance Is Sparking Speculation Online "Why is Hannity’s face so swollen?" By Anna Quintana Published June 23 2026, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Fox News

Fox News personality Sean Hannity has been on television for over two decades. The conservative broadcaster currently hosts the political talk program, Hannity, which airs every night, Monday through Friday, on Trump's favorite news channel.

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However, recently, viewers have noticed that Sean is not looking like himself – and have taken to social media to investigate what has happened to their favorite TV journalist's face, with many asking if he underwent plastic surgery.

Source: Fox News

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So, what happened to Sean Hannity's face and why is it so swollen?

The main concern of many Hannity viewers is Sean's "swollen" appearance. Many took to the internet to share their own theories on his new look. "Why is Hannity’s face so swollen? Did he have dental work done?" one person asked on X. Another added, "I too have had concerns about his health as of just this week. Moon face, double chin, thick, saggy cheeks. Almost like he is taking tons of prednisone."

A third chimed in, "Does Sean Hannity use Botox? He seems a little bit tight in the face and definitely not the same." We're not one to judge, but Sean's face does seem more swollen than usual. Especially when compared to photos he shares on his Instagram page.

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Source: Instagram

Sean Hannity revealed he had a sinus infection and laryngitis.

On the June 22 episode of his podcast, The Sean Hannity Show, Sean shared a health update with his listeners. "Linda, don't I sound better today? Aren't you excited to hear my voice back?" Sean asked his co-host Lynda McLaughlin, who promptly responded, "I am, and I think America is excited that you're not dying of a stroke." Clearly, she was alluding to the tweets about his appearance.

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Sean went on to explain that he went to see a doctor and he was diagnosed with a bad sinus infection, which led to laryngitis. "I didn't want to take this crappy medicine called prednisone, so he just said ride it out...," he added. So, there you have it.

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Hopefully, Sean was able to rest in his new home in Florida. He explained to Fox News in 2025 why he moved out of New York City to Palm Beach.