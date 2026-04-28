One of Shakira's Crew Members Has Passed Away After Brazil Stage Incident "Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 28 2026, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Colombian superstar Shakira has been on the road since 2025 for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. The 49-year-old has already done shows in Central and South America, and is continuing her run with shows throughout Latin America and North America.

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Although Shakira is set to take the stage on May 2, 2026, for the Todo Mundo no Rio concert, the show may be canceled. As members of Shakira’s crew have been working to put together her set for the show, an unfortunate incident has occurred, putting the free concert series in jeopardy.

Source: MEGA

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What happened to Shakira’s crew member in Brazil?

According to ABC News, Shakira’s crew member, 28-year-old Gabriel de Jesus Firmino, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Law enforcement told the outlet that the Brazilian company that operates the stage is currently under investigation for alleged non-compliance with workplace safety regulations.

The outlet reports that equipment was activated by another worker, which caused Firmino to be crushed by two stage elevators. Interestingly, the site reports that concert organizers are supporting the company responsible for the stage construction.

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Source: MEGA

Per Reuters, Frimino sustained multiple injuries to his lower limbs. "Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present,” the state fire brigade (CBMERJ) told People. "Military personnel from the ambulance service of the 3rd Maritime Group (GMAR-Copacabana) immediately began pre-hospital care on the victim, who was then transported to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital."

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The concert series events Instagram page, Todod Mundo no Rio, also confirmed the unfortunate events. “The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show,” the Todo Mundo no Rio concert page shared. “First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient. Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital.”

➡️ RIO DE JANEIRO | Palco da Shakira passa por nova perícia após morte de serralheiro



O serralheiro Gabriel Jesus Firmino, de 28 anos, foi imprensado entre dois elevadores durante montagem do palco de Shakira, no Rio pic.twitter.com/p7aESsvAsT — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) April 27, 2026

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The statement continued: “At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim's family.” While work was initially halted due to the police investigation, ABC News shares that on Monday, April 27, work on the stage resumed.

Shakira has given the crew member’s family her condolences.

Since the news of Shakira’s crew member's passing has made its rounds, the singer immediately gave her condolences to Firmino’s family. "I am deeply saddened for the family, friends, and colleagues of Gabriel de Jesus Firmino, a local worker who lost his life yesterday at the site," Shakira told USA Today. "My heart goes out to his family and loved ones."

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Initially, many beachgoers sympathized with the family but believed the show should go on. "It is a sad thing that this happened,” said Anita Costa, a 41-year-old singer told ABC News. “But the concert should go on.”

Así luce esta mañana el escenario para el show de @shakira en la Playa de Copacabana en Río de Janeiro, Brasil.



Continúan los últimos trabajos de montaje de las torres de audio y video, y detalles en estructura principal. #LMYNLWorldTour pic.twitter.com/kB0cwRWRko — Shakira Pasión (@shakirapasionOF) April 28, 2026