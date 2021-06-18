Don't Worry, Shea Whitfield Is Still on 'Bargain Block'

Actually, nothing happened. Shea is still on Bargain Block and is using her more than 10 years of experience as a realtor to help Evan and Keith. The episode in question where she was absent was shown on May 26. But actually, that's the pilot episode in which she had yet to make an appearance. Some fans spotted this, but others assumed HGTV was showing another new episode instead.

Fortunately, Shea herself confirmed this on her Instagram . She posted screenshots of some other headlines addressing the rumors with the caption "'Where is Shea?' 🤔🧐😄" and she liked comments of people saying how glad they were to know she was still on Bargain Block.

On Twitter, HGTV also calmed fans' fears by retweeting a fan who was wondering where Shea had gone. Someone asked, "OK, where is Shay?! Missin' her from my favorite new show on @hgtv #BargainBlock!"

The network responded, "Don’t worry! Tonight’s episode of Bargain Block was actually the pilot. @Shea_Alicia started working with Keith and Evan after this — she’ll be in the rest of the episodes!"