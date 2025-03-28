What Happened to Spencer Lofranco? From Hollywood’s Radar to off the Grid Despite his promising career, Spencer Lofranco disappeared from the acting world after 2018. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 28 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For a brief stretch in the early 2010s, Spencer Lofranco seemed to be headed for something big. He was intense on screen, magnetic in interviews, and quickly landing roles opposite major names in serious films. He had the kind of momentum most actors fight for. And then, suddenly, he was gone.

Searches for what happened to Spencer Lofranco have only grown in the years since he vanished from the spotlight. His last movie came out in 2018. There have been no mainstream projects, no red carpet photos, and no major public statements since. So, what happened to him? Where is he now? Keep reading as we dive a bit deeper into why Spencer may have quit acting and where he is now.

What happened to Spencer Lofranco and why he stopped acting may have been the result of a hit-and-run in 2013.

Spencer’s breakout role was in Jamesy Boy (2014), followed by a small but notable part in Unbroken the same year. He went on to appear in King Cobra (2016). Finally, in 2018, he played John A. Gotti in Gotti, alongside John Travolta. That was his last credited role, according to IMDb.

A year prior to his breakout role, a less visible chapter of his story had already begun. In 2013, Spencer was involved in a hit-and-run. He struck a cyclist named Camille Banham with his vehicle, leaving her with serious injuries, including a broken hip and multiple fractures. According to CBS Los Angeles, he initially apologized at the scene but drove off without providing help. At the time, his lawyer argued he only left the scene out of fear.

The story didn’t gain widespread attention until 2015, when Camille testified publicly. As a result, the judge increased the actor’s punishment to 50 days of community service, two years of probation, and $161,000 in restitution. By then, he had already appeared in several major films. Whether the incident directly affected his career is unclear. Hollywood has seen actors recover from worse blows to their reputation. By 2019, however, Spencer was nowhere to be found in the industry.

Spencer didn't disappear in 2019. He just became more difficult to find.

Although he hasn’t acted since Gotti, Spencer hasn’t disappeared completely. An Instagram post on a now-dormant account with fewer than 1,000 followers as of March 2025 shows him as he once was. The comments, which span years, reflect an ongoing curiosity: “Where are you now?” “Why’d you delete your other account?” “Come back, man.”

Some comments suggest that Spencer had an active Instagram account through 2023, which he later deleted. Others mention a resurfaced video from 2021 claiming he was homeless, though the origins of the original clip are unclear. Beginning in late 2021, several users reported seeing him live on TikTok, speaking directly to followers.

In one TikTok video from November 2021, Spencer said he had reached a point in life where he “doesn’t give a f--k what people think anymore” and told viewers they could “f--k off” if they didn’t like it. As of March 2025, he still uploads TikTok videos under an unverified account, though he keeps comments turned off and does not appear to engage with viewers. It’s a curious contradiction: someone who claims to be indifferent to public opinion, yet disables the very channel where opinions are shared.

Spencer’s sudden silence in the film world might not be the result of scandal alone — it could just be a personal choice. Fame isn’t always what it seems, and not everyone wants to stay in it once they’ve tasted it. There’s no clear sign that he’s trying to stage a comeback, and he’s never directly addressed his absence.