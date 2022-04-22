Most children were taught that adults were safe, and that you were always supposed to listen to them. Steven probably didn't think twice when Kenneth Parnell approached him on the street and asked him a few questions. Unfortunately, Steven never made it home that day, or any day for seven years — until one day he finally did.

Hulu's Captive Audience takes a new look at the terrifying tale of Steven's abduction, and more. What happened to Steven Stayner? Here's what we know.