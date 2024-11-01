Home > Entertainment Fox 29's Sue Serio Opens up About Health Challenges, Details Cancer Diagnosis "A cancer diagnosis is scary. But it is not a death sentence." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 1 2024, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Fox 29 Philadelphia

Fox 29 meteorologist and weather anchor Sue Serio has recently garnered public attention, not for her unique take on the weather but for something more personal — her health. In August 2024, Sue shared a devastating diagnosis, though there is a silver lining thanks to the early detection of her condition.

Sue revealed via Fox 29 that she was diagnosed with cancer but was reassured by her medical team: "It's very, very small, and you're going to be fine." Let's unpack the concern surrounding Sue and explain what happened and how she found out.

What happened to Sue Serio?

Sue revealed in August 2024 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared that a few weeks prior to disclosing the news to her fellow TV anchors, she went in for her annual mammogram, which she humorously refers to as a "mash-o-gram" (if you've ever had a mammogram, you get it).

During the procedure, a small spot was detected that stood out from the surrounding tissue, and a biopsy revealed that it was malignant. Despite the scary diagnosis, her doctors assured her it was "very, very small" and that she would be fine. Sue said of the early detection of her breast cancer: "It's probably going to save me."

Sue Serio had another breast cancer scare in 2012.

Sue admitted that she experienced another cancer scare in 2012, and thanks to early detection, she was cancer-free after her doctor performed a lumpectomy. She noted that a "teeny tiny spot" was spotted in her annual mammogram, and following the procedure, her doctor said he "couldn't find any cancer — none." The biopsy had taken care of it, and she credits her regular visits to the doctor with saving her from a more severe diagnosis.

Sue Serio said a cancer diagnosis is "scary" but "it's not a death sentence."

Although she is going through a similar situation to what she experienced in 2012, she underwent surgery after Labor Day (in September 2024) and mentioned that she would need about four weeks of recovery. She’ll also have to undergo some radiation therapy. Sue is under the care of the medical professionals at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center.

Sue shared her cancer diagnosis not only to keep her fans informed but, more importantly, to spread the message about getting screened regularly. "My only hope in sharing my experience is to make sure you don’t put off your screenings and to make sure you get your loved ones in for their screenings," she wrote in her message via Fox 29.

Sue shared an update via Facebook on Oct. 2, two weeks after undergoing surgery. She mentioned that she was making progress and that the surgery was a success. She added that she was happy to have taken on a documentary project to keep herself distracted and entertained.