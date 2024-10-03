Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor "There's Blood Everywhere" — What Happened to Sue on 'Survivor 47'? "We found Sue and there's blood everywhere." By Abi Travis Published Oct. 2 2024, 9:31 p.m. ET Source: CBS

If you don't follow Jeff Probst's directions to "stay tuned to watch scenes from the next episode of Survivor," what are you even doing? These promos often hint at what's to come next week and give viewers fodder to discuss at the water cooler (or in the Survivor-themed Slack channel) Thursday mornings.

This week's promo seemed to hint at trouble for Tuku member Sue Smey. "We found Sue and there's blood everywhere," Tiyana says while the camera pans over a grisly scene she and Caroline have happened upon. It's enough to make people worry about our favorite Epic Boss Girl — but what's really going on?

Source: CBS

What happened to Sue on 'Survivor 47'?

OK, first thing's first — that's not blood. The closeup shot of it doesn't look even a little bit like blood. We're willing to concede that maybe it looked like blood from far away to the tribe members who first came upon the scene, but ... it's just not. Now, the sand is red, we'll give you that. But it seems like there's one pretty clear reason why that may be.

You'll remember that Sue's tribe member Gabe played his Immunity Idol the first time Tuku went to Tribal. Traditionally, that means that a new Idol is hidden at camp somewhere. And recently, it seems as though the producers really like to make people work for their Idols. Gone are the days of simply finding an Idol and then using it — now you have to dig up a box or dip your head in the well to get a clue to get another clue to maybe eventually find an Idol that will work for a limited number of Tribal Councils.

Our guess is that Sue or possibly one of the other Tuku tribe members found an Idol (or, let's be honest, a clue to an Idol), and had to get a little messy in order to procure it. It brings to mind Drea's Knowledge Is Power Advantage from Season 42 which she only got after dipping her entire forearm into a hole filled with red paint, thereby marking her as being caught "red-handed."

Sue seems to be totally fine and posting regularly on Instagram about her 'Survivor' adventure.

While a medical evacuation is certainly possible, we think it's unlikely that anything super harmful happened to Sue while filming the show. She's back home now and regularly sharing updates and behind-the-scenes clips about filming the show.