What Happened to Suede Brooks's Dad on 'Calabasas Confidential'? "You will always be special to me, and no matter where life takes me, I’ll remember you with love." By Alisan Duran Published May 29 2026, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@suedebrooks

Calabasas Confidential introduces viewers to influencer and model Suede Brooks, who quickly became one of the most talked-about cast members. As fans learn more about her life outside the spotlight, many have also become curious about her family and the personal loss she experienced several years ago.

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Throughout her social media career, Suede has occasionally shared memories of her father and spoken candidly about the impact his death had on her life. As a result, viewers watching the Netflix series have started asking what happened to Suede's dad.

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What happened to Suede Brooks's dad?

Suede Brooks's father, Steven Brooks, died in 2021. According to Swooon, Steven was known online as "vlogdaddy" and was the father of both Suede and her sister, India Rae Brooks. The exact cause of Steven's death has not been publicly disclosed. During an appearance on the Daisy Diaries podcast, Suede explained that her father had been living in Humboldt County, Calif., and working with a marijuana business during the year before he died.

In July 2021, Suede penned a tribute for her dad on Instagram, along with two sweet photos of them together. "You will always be special to me, and no matter where life takes me, I’ll remember you with love," she wrote in the caption of the post. "Thank you for being my living and breathing superhero, I love you, Daddy. Rest in paradise."

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Who were Suede Brooks' parents?

According to Swooon, Suede's parents are Lisa Shriver Brooks and Steven Brooks. Lisa worked as a hairstylist for more than four decades and previously owned Diva Studio, a salon located in Las Vegas.

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Steven maintained an online presence under the name "vlogdaddy" and occasionally appeared in content shared by his family. Following his death, Suede posted a heartfelt tribute honoring his memory. "I love you dad. You will always be my rock. Rest in paradise. I'm going to make you so proud. Vlog daddy forever," Suede wrote in a TikTok post.

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Suede Brooks is one of the stars of 'Calabasas Confidential.'

Before joining Calabasas Confidential, Suede built a large following as a content creator and model. She first gained attention on YouTube before expanding her audience across Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

Netflix describes Calabasas Confidential as a series following a group of young adults with ties to Calabasas as they reconnect after college. The show explores friendships, relationships, and personal challenges as the cast navigates life in Southern California.

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As viewers continue learning more about Suede throughout the season, many have expressed sympathy for the loss of her father. Although details surrounding Steven's death remain private, it is clear that he continues to hold a special place in Suede's life and memories.

@suedebrooks ill never stop talking about losing a parent, the worst thing i truly have ever gone through. happy birthday dad, not a day goes by where i dont think of you. 🤍 vlog daddy forever ♬ original sound - user6179059254494 Source: TikTok/@suedebrooks

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Suede has continued honoring her father's memory on social media. In a TikTok post shared on May 19, 2024, she marked his birthday by writing, "Happy birthday dad, I miss you."