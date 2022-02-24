Here Are Netflix Shows Similar to 'Space Force' to Tide You Over After the Second Season

Here Are Netflix Shows Similar to 'Space Force' to Tide You Over After the Second SeasonBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Feb. 24 2022, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
We just can't get enough Space Force. Having risen from a lackluster first season in May 2020, the Netflix series bounced back strong with a second season that's earned an 88 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If you've already binged the series and need some more workplace comedies to fill in the void, Netflix has plenty of other shows similar to it. From animated series to beloved BBC classics, there's plenty for you to choose from.
Spun off from the actual and equally-absurd government organization implemented by the Trump administration, Space Force stars Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird. After becoming the reluctant head of the United States Space Force, Naird struggles to get a handle on his team and find out what his branch of government is actually meant for.
While we wait for news on a third season, here are some shows like Space Force on Netflix to tide us over.
'Inside Job'
This animated mini-series takes place in a satirical world where many popular conspiracy theories are real. The show centers on Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan), a robotics engineer at Cognito Inc. who bends over backward trying to improve the world while working to keep conspiracies secret. She is joined by several supernatural entities and annoying co-workers on her quest for praise and prestige at her thankless job.
Inside Job is currently streaming with 10 episodes.
'The IT Crowd'
This classic BBC sitcom first premiered in 2006. The series follows the misadventures of Reynholm Industries' IT department, including lazy Roy Trennerman (Chris O'Dowd), highly intelligent but socially awkward Maurice Moss (Richard Ayodade), and Jen Barber (Katherine Parkinson), who is instated as the head of IT despite having no knowledge of technology. The series ran for four six-episode seasons between 2006 and 2010 with one finale special that premiered in 2013, all of which are on Netflix.
'Call My Agent'
This French workplace sitcom reveals the not-so-glamorous lives of talent agents as they try to please their celebrity clients. Andréa Martel (Camille Cottin), Mathias Barneville (Thibault de Montalembert), and their colleagues at ASK try to strike a balance between keeping their clients happy and their personal lives in check, often to mixed results. After initially ending with the fourth season in 2020, it was renewed for a fifth season in April 2020. The first four are all available for streaming.
'Aggretsuko'
When it comes to the despairs of work culture, Aggretsuko paints a painfully accurate picture. At her thankless salary job, red panda Retsuko is forced to navigate through terrible bosses, annoying coworkers, and hours of unpaid overtime. By night, she unwinds by visiting her local karaoke place to scream about her work troubles through heavy metal music. Aggretsuko is now streaming four seasons with a fifth on the way.
'The Chair'
Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) has been appointed as the new chairperson of the English department at Pembroke University. While Ji-Yoon tries to keep her department afloat, she struggles with being a single mother, asserting her authority to her colleagues, and trying to navigate her professors through cancel culture.
The Chair is streaming in its entirety on Netflix.