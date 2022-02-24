Netflix's 'Vikings: Valhalla' Was Filmed in These Dreamy Locations

Jeb Stuart and Michael Hirst's latest drama, Vikings: Valhalla, takes a new look at the life and bloodied achievements of Leif Eriksson, Harald Sigurdson, and other key figures of Norse history.

Unlike its sister show, Vikings, which aired on the History Channel between 2013 and 2020, Vikings: Valhalla features storylines exploring the often brutal clashes between pagans and Christians, as well as the varied attempts to avenge the St. Brice's Day massacre. Where was Vikings: Valhalla filmed?