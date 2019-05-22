Social Media Star Summerella Worries Fans With Cryptic Tweet: "Don't Worry If I'm Missing"

Summerella may not be a household name, but with over 3.4 million Instagram followers and 875k YouTube subscribers, the 23-year-old is a bonafide Internet celebrity. On May 21, the content creator startled fans by posting a vague, yet alarming message to her social media accounts. Scroll down for more information about Summerella and her rise to cyberstardom.

What happened to Summerella? Followers grew concerned about the singer after she shared this statement on Twitter and Instagram: "Pray for me & my family the pain we’re feeling right now is unexplainable please send your prayers please don’t worry if I’m missing for a while just need time."

Source: Instagram

Though Summerella, whose real name is Summer Boissiere, turned off the comments on her Instagram post, fans sent their support via Twitter. "Not sure what’s going on but it’s never a problem to send love and prayers. Whatever it is I hope u and your fam find the strength," one user wrote. Another added, "I hope that whatever is happening to you will be okay. God will always have your back, stay strong." Summerella hasn’t elaborated on her original message, but our thoughts are with the Georgia native during this difficult time in her life.

Summerella originally rose to fame on Vine. The brunette beauty posted her first Vine in May 2013 and quickly became popular thanks to her comedic personality. "I was bored sitting in my room and I started making videos," she previously told Rolling Out. "I was already goofy so I just started recording myself and then boom magic happened."

Though Vine shut down its service in January 2017, Summerella kept making videos on other platforms. "YouTube cuts a check," the Wild ‘N Out alum admitted. "Instagram markets and exposes you to new people daily… Snapchat is super cool because I just feel like I can be myself all day and I can post millions of videos without getting on people’s nerves. "Twitter I like because I feel like people who actually follow me on there [are] like my day one OGs," she continued. "[All of these social media platforms] played an intricate part in helping me earn a living doing what I love to do."

Summerella has been busy focusing on her music career. The Internet celeb’s very first single in 2015, titled "11 Something," reached No. 18 on the iTunes Pop chart and No. 24 on the Billboard Top 100 R&B chart. She released her debut album, "First Day of Summer," in July 2018.

"I’ve been singing most of my life but never publicly until I sang a little on Vine," Summerella revealed. "Once I actually started showcasing my voice, my #rellagang, or my fam, loved it and they convinced me to start recording music." She may have millions of fans, but Summerella considers herself to be her biggest supporter. "Make a commitment to yourself that you will be the best no matter what you’d like to do," she told Rolling Out.