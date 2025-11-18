What Happened to Susan Powter? Inside Her Disappearance and Surprising Comeback She went from TV fitness queen to bankruptcy and food delivery. Now Susan Powter is telling the real story in her own voice. By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 18 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: X/@nypost

There were few bigger self-help stars in the 1990s than Susan Powter. With her platinum buzz cut, unstoppable energy, and the catchphrase “Stop the Insanity,” she sold millions of books and appeared on talk shows almost daily. Then, almost overnight, she vanished. No more infomercials. No more tours. No more Susan. Fans were left wondering if she quit fame, burned out, or whether something darker had happened.

So what happened to Susan Powter, and why did a woman who once dominated TV suddenly start over from scratch? A documentary and recent interviews finally reveal the truth, including financial ruin, homelessness, and a slow climb back to stability. The answers are more dramatic than the rumors ever were. Let’s take a look at how Susan disappeared, what she survived, and where she is now.

Source: X/@FlemishDog Susan Powter in the 1990s 'Shopping with Susan Powter'

What happened to Susan Powter?

According to People, Susan lost everything after a complicated mix of bad contracts and trusting the wrong business partners. She says she spent years making millions, only to have “nothing to show for it” when the money ran out. She eventually declared bankruptcy, and in the years that followed, enrolled in Medicaid and delivered Uber Eats orders to survive. She said, "I know desperation. Desperation is walking back from the welfare office. It’s the shock of, ‘From there, now I’m here?'"

What makes her story more shocking is that she was not reckless or extravagant. Susan claims she was legally blocked from using her own name on products, tours, and online content. She says the public thought she walked away from the spotlight. In reality, she could not profit from the brand she built without paying “a ridiculous amount” to former partners. According to Entertainment Weekly, she gained and lost $200 million in business deals.

"Susan was one of the world’s first true influencers at the beginning of what we would now refer to as the social media era. She was brazen and brave, and woke us all up,” executive producer of Stop the Insanity: Finding Susan Powter, Jamie Lee Curtis said. Susan said she didn't pay attention to her money because someone else took care of it. She said, "I should have questioned. I fully acknowledge that. I made a mistake ... I had no property. There was no fund left for my children."

Where is Susan Powter today?

After a health scare in 2023, Susan applied for Social Security and found the check life-changing. "That $1500 check shocked the hell out of me. Whoever said money can't buy happiness lied. Liar. It wasn't happiness. It was bigger than happiness. I took the deepest breath."

In addition to her monthly check, she also drives for Uber Eats and keeps her spending down. "I've got 4,800 total trips. I'm a hard worker and I take care of that food and I'm proud of the work I put in," she says. Then, in November 2023, filmmaker Zeberiah Newman approached her about doing the documentary. With Zeberiah's and Jamie's interest, she decided to also turn her journal into a memoir and relaunch her fitness brand.