Twitch Sweeettails Was a Prominent Twitch Streamer Until One Day, She Suddenly Vanished Twitch streamer Sweeettails vanished after building a large following, leading many to wonder what happened to the once prominent gamer. By Joseph Allen Sep. 12 2023, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

The Gist: Just as her online persona was beginning to blow up, streamer Sweeettails vanished, leaving many fans confused.

She provided a recent update on her health, saying that she has never dealt with anything this severe before.

Fans are eager for her to continue making content and are hoping that she feels better soon.

It's rare for a Twitch streamer to accumulate a substantial following and then just completely disappear, but that's exactly what appears to have happened to Sweeettails. The streamer hasn't posted much on social media in more than half a year, even though she has accumulated a following of more than 200,000 on Instagram and more than 500,000 on Twitch.

Given that Sweeettails has a substantial following, and all the time that went into building it, many are naturally wondering why she seems to have suddenly disappeared from public view. Here's what we know.

What happened to Sweeettails?

After months of radio silence, Sweeettails offered an update to her fans at the beginning of September on Twitter. Sweeettails said that she had been dealing with mental and physical health issues. "Over the last 5 months I’ve been dealing with mental and physical health problems which has lead me to not being able to work/stream. I’m struggling more than I have ever in my entire life and it’s terrifying. I’m scared," she wrote."

"Every day is a battle that sometimes I just don’t want to fight. I’ve never experienced anything like this before and it breaks my fucking heart the thing I loved doing the most, which was creating content and streaming for you all, is something I’m not able to do right now," she continued. "I’m working on getting better but I don’t know what that even looks like for my future. But what I do know is that when I get better, I will be back. I’m not leaving you guys."

She then said that the streaming industry will destroy you if you let it, and encouraged her followers to take the time they need to focus on their own wellbeing.

Fans are offered Sweeettails words of encouragement.

Although fans may not know the details of what Sweeettails is going through, they have nonetheless been very supportive of her, leaving comments wishing her the best and letting her know how much they miss her. "Praying for you and for the strength to get through whatever you're going through. We miss you and will always be here for you," one person wrote in response to her post.

