Twitch xQC Is Interested in Buying The Guard and Leading Them Through VCT Americas League It sounds like xQc is tempted to buy The Guard for the upcoming VCT Americas League, but is he serious about the move? Here's what we know. By Jon Bitner Sep. 5 2023, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

After a bit of pushback, it appears that The Guard will be able to compete in the VCT Americas League if they find a “candidate organization” that’ll bring them on board. As you’d expect, there is plenty of interest in the group – including the popular streamer, xQc. But is xQc buying The Guard? Or will they be picked up by another organization? Here’s everything we know about The Guard and xQc’s involvement.

Is xQc buying The Guard?

While xQc has shown interest in buying The Guard, he has yet to make a formal offer. It’s also unclear if The Guard would be interested in partnering with the creator, as he has been in talks with teams in the past — only for the deals to fall through at the last minute.

“I was thinking about buying The Guard from Valorant, even though it’s going to be expensive,” xQc said during a recent stream. “Since it’s like tier-one Valorant, teams have, like, where they’re going to live, where they’re going to practice, their only support team, and s--- like that. It’s fully fledged out. Building that might take a little bit of time.”

Previously, The Guard wasn’t going to be allowed to enter VCT Americas League due to a paperwork issue. Leo Faria, global head of Valorant eSports, has since reversed that decision.

After working directly with the players, reviewing the process, and giving ourselves more time to think through the problem, we've landed on a path that gives them a chance to compete in the VCT Americas league next year. I want to thank everyone for their support of the players.… https://t.co/YKe8s4gFPY — Leo Faria (@lhfaria) September 1, 2023

“Today, the five players who won the 2023 Ascension Americas tournament for The Guard on July 9 were released from their team contracts,” reads a statement from Valorant eSports NA. “The players will have time to either land new teams or present a suitable candidate organization for the Ascended slot. We’re very eager to see them continue to pursue their careers as Valorant players.”

Whether or not xQc would be the right fit for the team remains to be seen, but fans have been quick to voice their opinions. “The Guard players would be dumb if they even consider this an option,” wrote one fan. Another noted that “Riot would probably just forbid them from signing with xQc,” as the content creator has a “history of bailing in the middle of his commitments inside the league.”

An update from The Guard: pic.twitter.com/NrS6S2vdBX — The Guard (@TheGuard) August 29, 2023

xQc isn’t the only interested party. Both G2 and FlyQuest are supposedly eying the players, the former being a prominent organization with an appearance in the 2019 League of Legends World Championship Finals, and the latter being affiliated with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Both parties seem to be a wiser choice than xQc, as they have a long history of success in running an eSports team. And while xQc might be a big name in streaming, he might not be the right choice for The Guard.