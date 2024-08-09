Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube SWOOP Is Back on YouTube After Taking Some Time Away Just two months after announcing she was taking a break, SWOOP is back. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 9 2024, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@spankievalentine

With more than 800,000 subscribers, YouTube documentarian SWOOP has posted more than a hundred hours of videos discussing and exposing various celebrity and influencer dramas. She's posted videos exposing first-hand accounts and recapping scandals from Glam&Gore, DaddyOFive, SHEIN, Colleen Ballinger, and so many others.

In May, the creator posted a lengthy statement on her YouTube and X accounts, announcing that she would be taking some time away from her platform, though promising there was still content that would be posted for her by friends and those close to her as she took some time away. But what happened to SWOOP to make her leave her platform for a couple of months?

What happened to SWOOP?

In a lengthy post made on YouTube and X on May 18, SWOOP detailed that she had been physically assaulted "by a person who has abused me in the past" while simultaneously dealing with various medical issues. She detailed that she's been dealing with "chronic illness, spinal injuries, and chronic pain from trauma as well as fibromyalgia," as well as "widespread partial and total limb numbness, tingling, and electrical shocks in both my arms, hands, legs, and feet, as well as deep spasms."

Though SWOOP made it clear she was receiving medical attention for all of these issues, the various MRIs and other tests unveiled "white spots within my spine," which doctors have been continuously testing and monitoring for cancer. "This has caused a depression and level of anxiety that has felt too much to handle, so I’ve buried it deep and kept it private, even from many close to me," she wrote.

In addition to this, she also admitted that she was recently assaulted by a previous abuser, forcing her to grapple with more mental health struggles. As a result, she admitted in her post that she's had to step away from certain projects that "became too triggering," resulting in her need to step away from her platform and reevaluate how she covers certain topics.

TW: DV, medical trauma



I was recently violently, physically as*ulted by a person who has ab*sed me before, while dealing with extended medical trauma that I haven’t been able to put to words publicly



Keeping this private has destroyed me, so I’m sharing. Thank you for listening pic.twitter.com/0zNA6jTJZ7 — Spankie SWOOP Valentine (@SpankieV) May 18, 2024

"I was recently physically battered by a person who has abused me previously. I was trying to escape being cornered in a room when I was attacked from behind and tried to defend myself but it wasn’t enough," she confessed. "As a result, I am struggling with an immense amount of physical trauma, and mentally I’m just a shell of myself. I’m so embarrassed that after telling so many 'it’s not your fault' - I still can’t tell myself."

Though she didn't initially disclose how much time she intended to take away from the internet, the various videos posted between mid-May and mid-July were done so by a trusted acquaintance.

Been back for a couple hours & I’ve already been shamed for being assaulted lol



Friendly reminder:



DV isn’t exclusive to intimate partner relationships



For anyone harmed by family, roommate, partner or other, I hear you



Sending warmth. I appreciate you all so much 💙 — Spankie SWOOP Valentine (@SpankieV) August 7, 2024

SWOOP returned to the internet in mid-July.

It's not unusual for creators to take time away from their platforms, and these breaks often have wide ranges of time between months to a year or more. But just two months later, she revealed she was back in a post on X. "Oh hi friends it’s me…" SWOOP wrote when returning to the internet. "I just wanted to say thank you with all my heart for the sweet messages & support while I was away. Reading your comments & stories kept in focus how incredible our community is."

She's admitted that some of the comments on her posts since the hiatus have attempted to shame her for taking time to focus on herself and her mental health, though she reassured her followers, "Y’all don’t worry about me I got 4 black cats and a lot of petty."