What Happened to Talkie AI? Is the App Gone for Good? Talkie AI disappeared from iPhones and went offline, leaving users wondering if the app was shut down or just down. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 16 2026, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@talkie_app

When an app suddenly stops loading, users tend to jump to the same conclusion. It must be gone. That reaction has played out repeatedly in the AI space, where platforms evolve quickly and communication is often limited. Talkie AI is the latest app to spark that confusion.

As users searched for updates, one question kept coming up. What happened to Talkie AI? With its website offline and its app missing from iPhones, the lack of clear answers has fueled speculation about whether the platform is temporarily down or permanently gone.

What happened to Talkie AI?

Talkie AI is an app that allows users to interact with AI-generated characters and create their own conversational personalities. The platform gained attention for immersive chats and storytelling features, particularly among users interested in character-based AI experiences. However, access has become inconsistent. As of Jan. 16, 2026, the Talkie AI website was listed as offline, according to Down for Everyone or Just Me. Users reported being unable to load the app or log into accounts.

At the same time, Talkie AI has remained unavailable on Apple devices. The app was removed from the U.S. Apple App Store in 2024, according to reporting from Yahoo Tech and user discussions on Reddit. While the app continued to appear on other platforms, iPhone users were left without access unless they had already downloaded the app before its removal. Talkie AI eventually returned in February 2025, but is now called Talkie Lab.

It seemed to work until January 2026, when a user commented on the Reddit thread showing a screenshot of the app not loading. These combined issues have made it difficult for users to determine the platform’s status. An offline website paired with missing app listings often signals a shutdown, but no official announcement from Talkie AI or its parent company has confirmed that outcome. As a result, uncertainty has become the defining feature of the situation.

Have you ever wished you could talk to your favorite anime characters in real life?



Thanks to Talkie AI, that dream can now become a reality.



How I used Talkie AI to communicate with my favorite Anime characters. 👇 pic.twitter.com/lq9tp6jKPv — Aaliya (@aaliya_va) April 17, 2024 Source: X/@aaliya_va

Why is there confusion over whether Talkie AI was banned or shut down?

Some users have questioned whether Talkie AI was banned. However, there is no confirmation that the platform has been formally banned. According to analysis from Oreate AI, platforms like Talkie AI can face removals or disruptions due to technical reviews, policy compliance issues, or broader concerns surrounding AI ethics. In many cases, apps are paused or restricted without being permanently shut down.

Talkie AI is associated with MiniMax, a Shanghai-based AI company whose products have reached millions of users. But it hasn't been without concerns from parents regarding its safety for minor users. Facebook is full of posts from parents warning about Talkie AI and how it looks "innocent" but is far from it. Gabb Wireless went into depth about the app in December 2025. Gabb wrote a Hogwarts-themed chat that started right off with innuendo, without even asking the user's age.