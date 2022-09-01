The Original Taylordle Has Been Shut Down, but There Are Some Alternatives

The ladies behind the game took to Twitter on June 26 to share the unfortunate news, claiming that they shut it down due to time constraints and shortage of words. "Hey y’all. As most of you know, Taylordle is not our full-time job and there are only so many valid words we haven’t already used in the past 5+ months," the tweet read.

The tweet then added that the Taylordle site would now redirect to the Lilith Fund.