Technoblade Just Revealed to His Fans Why He’s Been Absent From Uploading

Online streaming has helped fans connect with some of their favorite personalities in ways that really aren't possible when it comes to certain mediums, such as gaming . While Twitch dominates the live streaming space, there are also loads of other people who watch the "highlights" of these live streams on YouTube or watch their favorite personalities live on the Google-owned video platform.

Technoblade is a well-known personality when it comes to Minecraft and many of his followers have wondered what happened to him, as he hasn't been uploading as much lately.

So, what happened to Technoblade?

His absence was one that had many of his fans fearing his streaming days were long behind him. Did he quit uploading videos? Was there some kind of scandal he was embroiled in akin to some of the others that have resulted in the bans of many other popular streamers? Or did something worse happen?

Technoblade broke the silence on his departure from YouTube and unfortunately the reason for his doing so is tragic: he was diagnosed with cancer. In a video titled "Where I've been" the Minecraft e-personality delineated the shocking news that all stemmed from a seemingly innocuous ailment: he was experiencing pain in one of his arms.

Source: Twitter

When he went to get his arm checked, his doctors returned with a heartbreaking diagnosis. "They performed a couple of scans and told me the reason my arm hurts is that I have cancer," Technoblade said in the video that was uploaded on August 28, 2021. "I was actually being really productive in July, I was getting so much work done. I was filling out paperwork, making business moves, working on merchandise, buying new equipment to make new videos because I really wanted to increase the rate at which I was making videos."

He went on to say his doctor's visit "really couldn't have gone worse. I feel a bit silly talking about this with Minecraft in the background." As for the type of Cancer that Technoblade has been diagnosed with, the streamer didn't specify the exact kind, but he did detail that there was a tumor in his right shoulder that would need to be treated with chemotherapy.

He says that he's already undergone one round of treatment and that before he goes through it again he wants to create more videos centered around the game and continue playing for his fans. The 22-year-old, whose real name is Dace, appeared to take the news in stride and seems to have a positive outlook in continuing his work despite the devastating news he received.

Fans offered up words of encouragement for the streamer and his latest clip has received nearly 7 million views as of this writing.

Techno on his way to beat cancer because technoblade never dies #TechnoSupport pic.twitter.com/6bknzYtZOf — Pao (@PaolaMeredy) August 28, 2021

#WILBUR: me, tommy, and phil have known for a long time. i’ve been with technoblade almost every single day for the past two weeks. he’s doing okay, i promise. he’s doing okay. pic.twitter.com/Ete5mNXh0l — ireland • ͜ • |🎗 (@irelandsugar) August 28, 2021