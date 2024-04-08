Home > Entertainment > Celebrity What Happened to Tedashii's Son? Christian Rapper Opens Up About One Year Old's Death “My renewed vision for this music is to show people the risk of trusting God with the things we go through," Tedashii said. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 8 2024, Published 6:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In an emotional outpouring that has touched hearts across the globe, Christian rapper Tedashii opens up about the heart-wrenching loss of his young son. This tragedy, deeply personal and profound, has not only affected Tedashii's life but also resonated within his music, poignantly and powerfully influencing his artistry.

Article continues below advertisement

His album "Below Paradise" sheds light on his struggle to cope with the loss, the impact on his family, and how his faith has played a central role in navigating through the darkest times. But, what happened to Tedashii's son?

Tedashii shares about his grief (and faith) as a father.

Source: Getty Images Tedashii performs at Austin's Circuit of the Americas Austin360 Amphitheater.

Tedashii, born Tedashii Anderson, is a rapper known for his powerful lyrics and high-energy performances. However, in the wake of his son’s passing, Tedashii traded in his bold stage presence for a much more vulnerable role — a father navigating grief. In March 2013, Tedashii lost his one-year-old son to a sickness "the hospital couldn't treat," per God Reports.

Article continues below advertisement

In an article by The Christian Post, Tedashii shared "I get a phone call on the plane and it was my wife letting me know what happened — my one-year-old son had passed away. That weekend he was sick [but] seemed to be getting better ... it sort of all came out of the blue."

With Billy Graham, Tedashii shares encouraging advice with other fathers. “Hug your kids. Love them,” he said. “Time is treasured and cherished. I want to see my kids have happy memories. I want them to be able to say, ‘Daddy was with us every moment he could be.’”

Article continues below advertisement

"Below Paradise" showcases the way Tedashii channeled grief into music.

In the wake of his son's death, Tedashii found a cathartic outlet through his music, particularly with his fourth studio album, "Below Paradise." In "Below Paradise," released on May 27, 2014, Tedashii ventured into uncharted territories of vulnerability and openness about his pain. This album stands as a poignant reflection on the tragedy that befell his family.

Speaking about the creation of "Below Paradise," Tedashii shared with Breathe Cast, "With this album though, things were very different. I approached every song with the same attitude of bearing my soul."

Article continues below advertisement

Don’t let others limit you! People will place their lack of faith, their struggles, and their insecurities on you as standards for you to live by but never consider that they are lacking and you may very well just live at a place they haven’t yet arrived. — Tedashii (@Tedashii) April 6, 2024 Source: X

Tedashii's renewed vision for his music further illuminates his relationship with God. He expressed, “My renewed vision for this music is to show people the risk of trusting God with the things we go through. But, it’s worth it, and if you can hope, you can eventually heal," per Rapzilla.