What Happened to Teyana Taylor at the Oscars? Viral Video Shows Backstage Confrontation Teyana Taylor addresses a tense Oscars moment after confronting a man she says shoved her backstage. By Darrell Marrow Published March 17 2026, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

All eyes were on Teyana Taylor and the cast of One Battle After Another at the 98th Academy Awards, as the film received 13 nominations. One Battle After Another went on to dominate the night, winning six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, and Best Casting. Teyana earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination, but Amy Madigan ultimately took home the award for Weapons.

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Still, one of the night’s most talked-about moments had nothing to do with the wins. Backstage, Teyana appeared to get into a tense altercation with a member of security.

Source: Mega

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What happened to Teyana Taylor at the Oscars?

On March 15, Teyana Taylor attended the Academy Awards as a Best Supporting Actress nominee for One Battle After Another. After the ceremony ended, a video went viral showing her confronting a man she said shoved her inside the Dolby Theatre. In the clip, Teyana says, “You’re a man putting your hands on a female. You’re very rude.” She also adds, “Do not shove me. Do not touch me. Do not push me.”

The incident happened shortly after One Battle After Another won Best Picture. Teyana tried to make her way back to the stage for a group photo and celebration when the confrontation occurred. She moved toward the cast photo area alongside Warner Bros. co-chair Pamela Abdy when the situation escalated.

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Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

After the incident, Teyana spoke to TMZ and suggested that the security guard became overzealous while doing his job. "Everybody’s having a good time and you know, security was just doing a lot," she said. Adding, "I’m proud, I’m happy. There’s nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions, but at the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect — especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked."

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The Academy also shared a statement with Entertainment Tonight following the incident, apologizing for Teyana’s experience. "We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community," the Academy's statement reads. "Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable."

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Why did Teyana Taylor grab the Oscar?

Teyana’s backstage blunder was not the only headline-making moment the actor was involved in. Viewers also noticed her holding an Oscar during One Battle After Another’s Best Picture acceptance speech. Teyana was seen briefly holding the statuette while the film’s producers came forward to accept the award. The moment looked spontaneous and celebratory, and it quickly blew up online.