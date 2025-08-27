Want to Know What Happened to theCHIVE? We've Got the Tea About the Website The entertainment website known for its hoaxes and humorous content has evolved. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 27 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Chive Media Group

Have you ever wondered what happened to theCHIVE, the photo-entertainment website previously known for its internet hoaxes and humorous content? If so, we've got the tea about the website run by Resignation Media, LLC.

TheCHIVE was created by two brothers, Leo and John Resig. The Resigs began Chive Media Group without any capital in the early 2000s when Leo was living in Chicago, and his brother was living in Venice. They merged the two cities together to form the name theCHIVE, and it is currently headquartered in Austin, Texas. The website is geared toward men, and according to users on Reddit, theCHIVE is pretty much entrenched in the "bro" culture.

What happened to theCHIVE?

When theCHIVE was first created in 2007, the website published several internet hoaxes meant to be purely entertainment, much like The Onion, a digital and newspaper company known for publishing satirical articles. Back in 2007, theCHIVE published a story complete with a fake receipt claiming Donald Trump left a $10,000 tip on an $82.27 bill after dining in a Santa Monica, Calif., restaurant, per People.

The story went viral and was published by E! News, Access Hollywood, and The Huffington Post. Trump eventually confirmed that the story was fake news while blaming the restaurant for lying to garner more publicity (how ironic). "This was done by the stupid restaurant to get publicity," he said. "It’s not my signature."

According to Wikipedia, another hoax claimed a teenager texted her father accidentally after losing her virginity on a beach, and the story went viral. It was thought to be a true story and was referenced on several TV shows, such as The View, Chelsea Lately, The Today Show, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, and Breitbart TV.

TheCHIVE is still very much around and still publishes "bro" content, such as funny stories and pictures that sometimes feature attractive, sexy women. Their X bio states, "Humor. Hotness. Humanity. | Follow @TheChivery, @ChiveCharities, @ChiveNation, @LONGSHOTSCAST, & @EnterTheShack_!"

20 Cheeky Lil Sh*ts Who Make Mischief Look Fun (23 GIFs) https://t.co/1sYnswUHaj — theCHIVE (@theCHIVE) August 27, 2025

Stories featured on theCHIVE include random information such as "20 Cheeky Lil S--ts Who Make Mischief Look Fun (23 GIFs)," "People selling mirrors online could be the internet’s best comedy niche (25 Photos)," and "Good things happening around the world right now, that you might not know about (15 GIFs)."

According to Chive Media Group's website, the company "has evolved into a one-of-its-kind lifestyle brand with a variety of business lines including digital media, e-commerce, community building, and charity." Chive Media Group has evolved and founded Chive Charities, an organization that is dedicated to supporting underserved people like veterans, first responders, and individuals with rare medical issues.