What Happened to the Seattle SuperSonics? Details on the Once Successful Championship Team The team appeared in the NBA Finals on three occasions. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 18 2026, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to the NBA, the more teams, the merrier the league is. More teams allow top talent to find a home, while also giving other states the chance to have their own team. After all, 29 states are without a local franchise.

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There are some states without an NBA team due to franchises closing or relocating — think Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and many more. In fact, one city that has been a hot topic in the NBA is Seattle. In case you didn’t know, the Pacific Northwest city once had its own team, the Seattle SuperSonics. However, word on the street is that they may make a return. What actually happened to the Seattle SuperSonics? Here’s what we know.

Source: MEGA

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What happened to the Seattle Supersonics?

According to ESPN, the SuperSonics fell victim to the trend of relocation. The team played in the NBA from 1967 to 2008. They had to leave due to a lease disagreement where Clay Bennett, then-owner of the team, believed that the Key Arena was outdated and in need of a renovation.

The outlet reports that the SuperSonics became the Thunder after relocating to Oklahoma City. However, the renovation job Clay wanted initially came to fruition from 2018 to 2021. The KeyArena has officially been renamed the Climate Pledge Arena, where WNBA teams Seattle Storm and Seattle Kraken play.

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Source: MEGA

The NBA is exploring an expansion into new and former cities.

Sources tell ESPN that there is a strong chance Las Vegas and Seattle will join the NBA. The outlet reports that during the week of March 23, 2026, the NBA board of governors will vote on adding teams to Western cities.

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Sources reveal that the NBA is being pushed to start accepting bids for the new franchises, with numbers ranging fron $7 to $10 million for project proposals. Once a bidding process is put in place for the teams, a potential final vote will be held later in the year to finalize the transactions to 32 teams. In both voting rounds, 23 of 30 governors must vote in favor.

Source: MEGA

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This move aligns with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's December 2025 announcement that the league is exploring possible expansion in 2026. And with this move, the league's revenue is bound to grow.

Although word on the street is that some owners are hesitant about the deal, since it means franchise fees can blossom and a loss in equity, the potential expansion leaves a lot to be desired. ESPN shares that many owners prefer to "see the final valuations of the bids plus the individual franchise fees before deciding whether to expand now or in a few more years."