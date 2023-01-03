Distractify
Theophilus London
Source: Getty Images

Rapper Theophilus London's Family Has Filed a Missing Persons Report With the LAPD

Over the last fifteen years or so, Theophilus London has left his own unique mark on the worlds of hip hop and fashion. A frequent collaborator of Ye, fka Kanye West, Theophilus was instrumental in the creation of Ye's hit 2015 single "All Day" as well as the 2022 album "Donda 2." He also worked with the likes of Tame Impala and famously covered "Only You" by Steve Monite. In fashion, Theophilus collaborated with heavy hitters such as the late Virgil Abloh, Karl Lagerfeld, and more.

Unfortunately, the reason why Theophilus's name is making headlines right now has nothing to do with his successes as an artist. Instead, family, friends, and fans are concerned as the rapper has not been seen in months. So, what happened to Theophilus? Keep reading for all of the known details.

Theophilus London
Source: Getty Images
What happened to Theophilus London? His family has filed a missing persons report.

In an official report published by the Los Angeles Police Department, it appears as though Theophilus's family has filed a missing person's report for the rapper. The family claims that he has not made any contact with them since October 2022 and are worried about his safety. The police stated that "On Oct. 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the "Skid Row" area of Los Angeles." No reports about his whereabouts have been submitted since.

Aside from contacting the LAPD directly, those who may have information on Theophilus's wherabouts should also contact the rapper's cousin, Mikhail “DJ Kellz” Noel, on Instagram. There, Mikhail wrote "Theo come home!" alongside a slideshow of images of him.

"Theo, we will find you," the post goes on to say. "Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home."

The LAPD describe Theophilus as a black male standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing roughly 175 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a noticeable birth mark near his left eyebrow.

Our thoughts are with Theophilus's family, friends, and fans as they navigate this difficult situation.

