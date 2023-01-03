Rapper Theophilus London's Family Has Filed a Missing Persons Report With the LAPD

Aside from contacting the LAPD directly, those who may have information on Theophilus's wherabouts should also contact the rapper's cousin, Mikhail “DJ Kellz” Noel, on Instagram. There, Mikhail wrote "Theo come home!" alongside a slideshow of images of him.

"Theo, we will find you," the post goes on to say. "Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home."