Rumors Have Begun Flying on Social Media that TikTok Star T Nathan Was Arrested

Rumors Have Begun Flying on Social Media that TikTok Star T Nathan Was ArrestedBy Joseph Allen
Sep. 9 2021, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
Although no social media platform wants to spread misinformation, there are plenty of platforms that make it easier than it probably should be. As a result, it can be hard to know for sure what's actually true and what's just a rumor. Just recently, there's been speculation that TikTok star T Nathan, whose real name is Troy Nathan Fairly, was arrested, and some people want to know whether that's actually true.
T Nathan is well-known on TikTok.
Troy manages two accounts on TikTok, one with the handle @tnathan_lokius and another with the handle @the_savage_lokius. Combined, the accounts have more than one million followers. Troy is a Mississippi native who was on the board of the Mississippi Rising Coalition, which is a nonprofit dedicated to raising the standards of life for Mississippi natives. Troy eventually left the board after it was revealed that he had been convicted of a felony.
Has T Nathan been arrested?
At this moment, there's no firm evidence that Troy has been arrested, but rumors abound online that suggest that he's been taken into police custody. The rumors suggest that he was arrested on September 8, but they don't provide any reason why that would be the case.
Although it's unclear whether Troy was recently arrested, he does have a history of trouble with the law.
According to reporting in The Sun Herald, Troy served 22 months of a three-year sentence in Florida after he was convicted of forgery and unauthorized possession of a driver's license. He was incarcerated in 2014 and released in 2016.
Although it hasn't been definitively confirmed that Troy was arrested, fans are already chiming in to offer their support to the TikTok star.
Fans are hoping for the best for T Nation.
“Go ahead and talk about what my brother T Nathan did, but I don’t care what he did. I’m not gonna care what he did and I’ll continue not caring what he did. I care about one thing. Free T Nathan," one person wrote in the comments under one of his videos.
"Damn right. Free T Nathan,” another added.
In fact, the calls to free Troy have become incredibly powerful online, so much so that many were curious about what happened to him.
At this point, it's still unclear whether Troy is in need of freeing at all. It is true that he hasn't posted on either of his accounts in two days, but it's possible that there's a totally reasonable explanation for that that has nothing to do with whether he was arrested.
Ultimately, it seems like the calls to free T Nathan are premature for a wide variety of reasons. If he was arrested, we don't know any of the details around the arrest or what led to it. It's possible that he did break the law, or that he was arrested for no reason at all. There's not enough information yet to really know what's going on, but that hasn't stopped plenty of people from jumping to conclusions.