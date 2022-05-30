Where Is Barton Swift? 'Tom Swift' Actor Dishes on Season 1 Storyline (EXCLUSIVE)

As Donovin suggested, Tom will have to strike the balance between maintaining his swanky lifestyle and keeping the family legacy alive.

"That's a big step for Tom because Tom is very much, not childish, but he does have childish-like tendencies, he always likes to party and have fun, not very many responsibilities are burdened on him," the actor explained. "But he is willing to take this step. It's just about how he does it that really, ultimately influences what happens later on in the story."