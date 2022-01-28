Will There Be a Season 4 of The CW's 'Nancy Drew' Series Adaptation? Let's Solve the Mystery

Though her mother's death halted her love of investigating crimes, Nancy is shocked when she becomes a main suspect in a socialite's murder. The redheaded mystery-solver is practically forced to put on her deerstalker hat and whip out her magnifying glass, because this murder isn't going to solve itself.

Premiering back in 2019, the series has amassed three seasons, but a meh Rotten Tomatoes score of 53 percent — which makes us wonder, will Nancy Drew return for a fourth season?