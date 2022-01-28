Will There Be a Season 4 of The CW's 'Nancy Drew' Series Adaptation? Let's Solve the Mystery

Will There Be a Season 4 of The CW's 'Nancy Drew' Series Adaptation? Let's Solve the MysteryBy Bianca Piazza
Jan. 28 2022, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
The CW offers a whole catalog of somewhat dark series featuring hot 20-somethings and 30-somethings parading around as high schoolers. Well, in Nancy Drew, they're recent high school grads. Created by Noga Landau, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz, the Nancy Drew television series adaptation — based on the renowned book series written by authors under the pen name "Carolyn Keene" — follows the eponymous character during a difficult period of her life.
During Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) senior year of high school, her mother tragically passed away of cancer. The grief and devastation kept the teen detective from attending college, leaving her waiting tables in her small hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine, until she can finally reapply.
Though her mother's death halted her love of investigating crimes, Nancy is shocked when she becomes a main suspect in a socialite's murder. The redheaded mystery-solver is practically forced to put on her deerstalker hat and whip out her magnifying glass, because this murder isn't going to solve itself.
Premiering back in 2019, the series has amassed three seasons, but a meh Rotten Tomatoes score of 53 percent — which makes us wonder, will Nancy Drew return for a fourth season?
Has 'Nancy Drew' been renewed for Season 4?
Fellow amateur detectives, we hate to break it to you, but Nancy Drew has not yet been renewed or canceled. As far as viewership goes, well, it could've been a bit better for Season 3. According to TV Series Finale, Season 3 boasted an average of 356,000 viewers in live and same-day ratings. This statistic doesn't count later streaming viewing. While this is down by 24 percent in comparison to Season 2, TVLine reported on stellar viewership for the Jan. 21, 2022, episode, titled "The Witch Tree Symbol."
Drawing in 500,000 viewers, said episode — which was the last before the upcoming Season 3 finale — earned its best viewership since Season 2, Episode 12, titled "The Trail of the Missing Witness."
Though viewership numbers aren't everything, they're a good gauge for predicting the fate of a series. And considering that the CW ordered Tom Swift, and upcoming Nancy Drew spinoff series, things are looking pretty good regarding a potential Season 4.
Co-creator Noga Landau commented on the continued support of 'Nancy Drew' fans in a recent interview.
When asked by KSiteTV about how hopeful she is that the series will get renewed for Season 4, as well as how fans can help make that happen, Noga warmly mentioned the consistent buzz from fans on social media.
"The fans have been so great about retweeting the hashtag #RenewNancyDrew and they have really rallied around the show by watching it live," she said. "We love it when people watch live! We also really love it when they watch on HBO Max and CWTV.com. All forms of support are gratefully welcomed."
Her answer wasn't super direct in terms of how hopeful she is that Nancy Drew will live to see another season, but it's clear that praise via socials and streaming of all forms will keep it around. And regarding the upcoming finale, executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor suggests that fans "make sure [they] have enough snacks and hydration in [their] blood system to sustain [them] for what is coming."
The Season 3 finale of Nancy Drew airs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.