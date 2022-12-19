Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Is Currently Walking With a Cane — Is He OK?

When it comes to skateboarding, Tony Hawk is literally the GOAT. The iconic pro skateboarder won the National Skateboard Association World Championship for 12 years in a row during the prime of his career. While he retired in 2003, he continues to skateboard today and remains relevant.

But as of late, fans have been concerned about Tony’s health. The 54-year-old recently shared a picture on Instagram where he was seen using a cane. Is he OK? Here’s what we know.