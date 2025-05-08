Tyler Chase Butler Opened Fire on Teens Who Were Recording a TikTok Prank on His Porch Tyler Chase Butler told authorities he thought the teens were breaking into his home. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 8 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office

On May 3, 2025, 18-year-old high school student Michael Bosworth Jr. was shot and killed by homeowner Tyler Chase Butler when he and two friends rang his bell as part of an alleged prank, per NBC News. The shooting happened in a neighborhood in Spotsylvania County, Va., and a bullet grazed one of the other two teenagers involved in the prank. But what happened to Tyler Chase Butler after the crime and what are his official charges?

Article continues below advertisement

Following the shooting, NBC4 Washington reported that Butler told authorities he thought the three teens were trying to break into his home. As a result, he opened fire. The two surviving teenagers claimed that they were filming a TikTok video as part of a prank. They even reportedly showed authorities video evidence of a similar prank they had done earlier in the evening. Now, Butler faces serious charges.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Tyler Chase Butler?

According to an updated press release that the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office shared to its official Facebook page, "On 05/06/2025, Tyler Chase Butler (27) of Spotsylvania County was arrested for Murder 2nd degree, Malicious Wounding and 2 counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond." Prior to that, the press release said that it was an "ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Neighbors in the area of the incident told Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. that they heard several gunshots ring out at the time of the shooting. A resident shared with the outlet that the boys had tried a similar prank on other houses in the area. Because Butler thought they were trying to do something much more nefarious, he opened fire.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikTok door knock challenge is similar to one teens did before the internet.

The TikTok door knock challenge that is described as the prank the teens pulled on multiple homes, including Butler's, is like what many remember as ding dong ditch. The idea is that you ring a doorbell and run away before the homeowner or resident can see you. They then open the door to no one and you can laugh while hiding nearby.

Article continues below advertisement

It's a harmless enough prank that is made more exciting by the fact that kids today have smartphones where they can record the reactions of unsuspecting residents. Some teens who participate in the door challenge might engage in more destructive behavior, like aggressively banging on a front door or kicking it roughly. In these instances, the TikTok door challenge is less harmless. it can become dangerous for both the prankers and those being pranked.

TikTok Door Kick Challenge



Ring doorbell footage captures teens participating in what appears to be the "TikTok Door Kick Challenge." In the clip, two teens approach the front door and deliver sudden, forceful back-kicks before both immediately flee the scene. The video… pic.twitter.com/4s9bUSM6wW — USA Carry (@USACarry) May 7, 2025