What Happened to Vonviddy? Joe Muchlinski, who goes by VonViddy on TikTok, is known for his comedy videos but posted a cryptic video to his Tiktok. What happened? By Allison Hunt Aug. 22 2023, Published 9:04 p.m. ET

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

Last night though, we saw a very cryptic and serious video from creator VonViddy. VonViddy, whose name is Joe Muchlinski in real life, has 168.8k followers and is known for his impressions and comedy videos. However last night's video definitely was a tonal switch from his usual content. So what happened to VonViddy? We break it down below.

What happened to VonViddy?

As mentioned earlier VonViddy, who usually posts humorous and comedic videos, posted a video on August 21, 2023, that had his fans very confused and worried.

The video captioned "It's all love" opens with VonViddy introducing himself and then saying, "I want to be remembered as a creator. As a creator of videos that made people laugh, and a creator of music... ".

VonViddy continues by saying that he, "also wants to be remembered as a camp counselor, who helped kids to make happy memories. I rather not be remembered as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell, but unfortunately, that's also part of me." VonViddy then thanks his fans, "who mean the world to me." VonViddy wraps up the video by stating that "All in all, I've had a terrific life... I have nothing to complain about and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you.

Naturally, fans were worried about the content. One commented, "Your message seems like a goodbye, idk what's going on man I hope it's not, but your content is great and you're a positive person. love u brother." Sadly, this fan was right, this was a goodbye video as VonViddy passed away on August 21, 2023.

What was VonViddy's cause of death?

@martha_merced Joe was my first word. He was my older brother, my only sibling, and this is one of the worst days of my life. I know folks have been concerned since his (Vonviddy's) last video and deserve some closure.@VonViddy #vonviddy #closure #mentalhealthmatters #mentalillness ♬ original sound - martha merced

Joe's sister, Martha Muchlinski, took to TikTok to break the news. In a video posted the same day as the death of VonViddy, Martha confirms that "He did lose his long battle with mental illness, and he did take his own life." She continues by saying, "TikTok meant a lot to him, it gave him joy, it gave him something to laugh at and to make other people laugh at and he really appreciated that." Martha ends the video, "hoping that he's at peace.

Martha captioned the video, "Joe was my first word. He was my older brother, my only sibling, and this is one of the worst days of my life. I know folks have been concerned since his (Vonviddy's) last video and deserve some closure."