The Kid Who Went Viral in the Viral "Where We Bout to Eat At" Video Has Died

The Kid Who Went Viral in the Viral "Where We Bout to Eat At" Video Has DiedBy Joseph Allen
Nov. 22 2021, Published 10:22 a.m. ET
Viral videos can often be relatively straightforward, even if that makes them no less hilarious. In one legendary example, a young boy asks "Where we 'bout to eat at?" The internet loved that brief clip, and the person on camera, Antwain "Big TJ" Fowler eventually earned a massive social media following as a result. Now, TJ is in the news again, and many want to know what happened to him.
What happened to the "Where we 'bout to eat at" kid?
News recently broke that TJ had died at just 6 years old. TJ died after being diagnosed with autoimmune enteropathy. According to a GoFundMe page dedicated to funding his medical costs, TJ was first diagnosed with the disease in July of 2015. TJ apparently had 25 surgeries over the course of his life and also struggled to drink milk or eat solid foods as a young child.
On the GoFundMe page, TJ's mother also offered some context for the video that made her son internet famous. “From the moment Antwain was released from the hospital he wanted to know one thing, 'Where we bout to eat at?" which is what the entire world finds themselves asking quite often," she explained.
TJ's condition apparently worsened after he was diagnosed with pneumonia, which is also when his mom set up the GoFundMe.
TJ's mother confirmed the news that he died on Instagram. “Never in a million years. My heart is out my chest!!!!” she wrote. “The pain in my heart is like no other. Why God!!!”
The post has been flooded with comments from fans of TJ who are offering support to his mother as she deals with this tragedy.
In a follow-up post, TJ's mom wrote a more extended tribute to her son. "I tried hiding you from the world early on but couldn’t; you were meant to be seen," she wrote. "God you really did a number on me. I didn’t deserve to be left empty like this. A huge hole in my heart. The strength I had left with you, baby. Still haven’t grasped the fact that you actually left me, baby. Come back. I need you."
TJ was a viral sensation prior to his death.
In the wake of his viral video, TJ gained a pretty substantial following on social media. TJ's account on Instagram currently has more than 600,000 followers, and he also had a YouTube page with more than 200,000 subscribers. Although not every video that he and his mother posted went viral, most of them did chronicle his day-to-day life, and many of them featured his mother.
Those who knew TJ best will likely need some time to recover from this loss, and those who followed him will also mourn him. Although he struggled with medical problems his entire life, he still managed to bring joy to other people. His death is tragic, and fans are understandably offering their most heartfelt condolences to his mother as she deals with this difficult time.