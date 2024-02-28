Home > Gaming > Twitch Twitch Streamer Wilbur Soot Has Responded Following Allegations of Abuse “I recognize that this person has processed and expressed feelings of hurt. I want to extend my sincerest apologies for any pain that I caused." By Joseph Allen Feb. 28 2024, Published 10:24 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@WilburSoot

Few people in the world of Twitch streamers have been more controversial in recent days than Wilbur Soot. On Feb. 27, 2024, Wilbur released a statement about allegations against him, leading many to wonder what was going on with him and where the allegations had come from.

While this story may continue to evolve in the days ahead, here's everything we know right now about what happened to Wilbur, the allegations against him, and how he has responded.

What happened to Twitch streamer Wilbur Soot?

The controversy around Wilbur started on Feb. 24 when fellow Twitch streamer Shubble, whose real name is Shelby, claimed that an ex-boyfriend had abused her while they were together. She didn't name the ex-boyfriend in question, but said that this man bit her and left bruises. He would even point at the bruises he left after the fact to poke fun at them.

“He would even joke that it looked like he abused me,” Shelby explained. “And eventually he did acknowledge how bad it looked that I was covered in bruises all the time, so he stopped biting my arms as often and he started biting my legs instead.” In the early stages of their relationship, Shelby said that she didn't realize she was being abused, and it only dawned on her after time had passed.

Although Wilbur wasn't mentioned by name in Shelby's stream, many knew that the two had been in a relationship and that Wilbur has a reputation as a "biter" that has been confirmed by other streamers. In the days following Shelby's stream, it became evident to many online that Wilbur was the person she was referring to and backlash began to foment against the streamer.

Wilbur addressed Shelby's video a few days later.

Following the wide circulation of Shelby's video, Wilbur responded with a statement of his own. “In the past week a series of allegations have been made over my conduct from an ex-girlfriend," Wilbur said. "I want to emphasize that, although I feel it fair to offer my perspective, this person’s feelings are completely valid. I have taken my time sharing this statement as I wanted to process and respond respectfully and with the hope to gain a deeper understanding for the situation."

“During our relationship’s final months, I regrettably became slobbish, disrespectful, and selfish," Wilbur continued. "These actions caused a lot of pain to my ex-girlfriend and I’ve since sought therapy to address these behaviors, making significant lifestyle changes to rectify my past actions." Wilbur said that he now knew how his past behavior had hurt Shelby, but that he believes he has made great strides as a person in the time since their relationship ended.

On the subject of biting, Wilbur admitted to being "shocked," as he believed the behavior was consensual and was something they both enjoyed. “While I may perceive our interactions differently, I recognize that this person has processed and expressed feelings of hurt. I want to extend my sincerest apologies for any pain that I caused," he concluded.