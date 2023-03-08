What Happened to XXXTentacion? Fans Wait for Trial Verdict

Unfortunately, the hip-hop industry continues to endure loss after loss. Over the years, fans have grieved the deaths of De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove, Coolio, DJ Kay Slay, and more. While many hip-hop entertainers have died from various illnesses, others have been victims of violence. Case in point: XXXTentacion (real name: Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy).

The slain rapper is currently trending due to his murder trial coming to an end with prosecutors resting their case. While the prosecution has shared their opinion about the events that took place, along with evidence, some are still questioning the details surrounding the 20-year-old’s death. So, what happened to XXXTentacion? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Getty Images

What happened to XXXTentacion?

Prayers up! The last few weeks have been difficult for the family and loved ones of XXXTentacion, as his murder trial is in motion. For folks who have been out of the loop, AP News shares that the rapper was fatally shot after being robbed by a group of young men. XXXTentacion died on June 18, 2021, after leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

According to the outlet, surveillance video showed two masked gunmen approach the 20-year-old while he was in his vehicle. One shot the rapper numerous times and grabbed a Louis Vuitton duffle bag containing cash and sped away in an SUV.

Although four men — Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick D. Williams — were all arrested seven weeks after XXXTentacion’s murder, only three of them are currently on trial: Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams.

Per CBS News, Allen has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and accepted a plea deal in exchange for testifying against his co-conspirators.

The prosecution in the XXXTentacion murder trial presented their closing arguments on March 7, 2023.

We’re getting to the home stretch of the XXXTentacion murder trial. All eyes were on Fort Lauderdale as the prosecution presented their closing arguments on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Prosecutor Pascale Achille held nothing back as she detailed Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams’s alleged heinous actions in court and recalled Allen’s statements that painted the picture of the defendants' willingness to commit the crime.

“This is who they are. This is their real character,” Prosecutor Pascale shared as she showed videos of the defendants smiling and dancing after allegedly committing the crime. “Killers that within 24 hours after shooting the victim dead and stealing $50,000 from him, this is what they do.” Prosecutor Pascale continued, “Look at how happy they look. Look at how excited they look.”

Although attorneys for the defendants made efforts to cast doubt in the prosecution’s argument, the trial isn't over. The outlet shares that Boatwright’s attorney is expected to deliver a closing argument on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.