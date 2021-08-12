Does Elle End up With Noah or Marco at the End of ‘The Kissing Booth 3’? (SPOILERS)

The series has all of the makings of a classic teeny-bopper love triangle. In the first film, Elle has a massive crush on the high school bad boy, a senior by the name of Noah (Jacob Elordi), who happens to be the older brother of her best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney).

In the first film, Elle heads a kissing booth at a local carnival, despite not having had her first kiss herself. Guess who ends up being the person to give her her first smooch?