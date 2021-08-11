Elle's Choice of College Is the Unexpected Pick in 'The Kissing Booth 3' (SPOILERS)

The highly anticipated third film in the Kissing Booth trilogy has finally dropped on Netflix , and all of our burning questions about Elle Evans' ( Joey King ) life post-grad have been answered. One of the biggest questions on fans' minds has been: Where is Elle going to college? Her choice of higher education has been a difficult decision for her throughout the series. Will she pick Harvard, where Noah is attending? Or Berkeley, with Lee?

Read on for everything we know about The Kissing Booth 3 and Elle's epic final college choice.

So, where does Elle choose to go to college? The answer might surprise fans.

Throughout the series, Elle has struggled with her affection between BFF Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) and her current boyfriend, Lee's brother Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). This indecision only increases after learning the brothers are attending college on opposite sides of the country, with Lee planning to attend the University of California, Berkeley, and Nate already at Harvard in Massachusetts.

The film starts with Elle taking a road trip post–high school graduation, still uncertain about her future. Her boyfriend, Noah, has already made plans to live in an apartment together off-campus, further putting pressure on her decision. The group spends their summer at the Flynn family beach house before it sells, and throughout the film, Elle realizes she's making choices based on keeping everyone happy — not what she wants.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Things come to a head when Noah breaks up with Elle, worrying that she would only be attending Harvard for him, not because it's her choice. Elle realizes she's been too preoccupied worrying about her relationships with the Flynn brothers to decide for herself, and she eventually picks an unexpected choice: the University of Southern California, where she wants to study video game design.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of the film, which takes place six years in the future, it's revealed that Lee is engaged to his girlfriend Rachel, Elle is a successful game designer, and Noah has job offers at law firms in New York and Los Angeles. Noah and Elle even reconnect in the last few moments, with him offering they go on a motorcycle ride when he is back in town — which we then see happen at the end of the movie.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Joey King spoke to Digital Spy and reflected on Elle's unexpected college decision, saying, "I think she learned that you have to make decisions for yourself in order to be truly happy. I've always loved this character's dedication to her relationships. But I also love when she decides she should think for herself and no one else."

Source: Netflix