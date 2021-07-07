How Does the 'Kissing Booth 3' Book End? Elle Will be Forced to Make a Big Decision!

Who will Elle Evans (Joey King) ultimately choose?

The trailer for Netflix's highly anticipated third film in the Kissing Booth franchise teases several big decisions that Elle will be forced to make before she heads off to college.

Will she complete her summer bucket list items with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney)? Will she choose to go to the same college as her hunky boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi)? Does a new love interest sweep Elle off her feet?