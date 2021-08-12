Here’s Why a Fourth ‘Kissing Booth’ Film Probably Won't Come Out on Netflix

Sometimes, it can be difficult to part ways with your favorite TV or film series, even when we know that every story needs to come to an end. Seeing Walter White bleed out on the floor in Breaking Bad was traumatic for many, but it's hard to argue that the series didn't end off on a pretty much perfect note.

Now while Netflix 's Kissing Booth isn't exactly on the same "elevated" status at Breaking Bad, it does have a dedicated fanbase. And viewers of the trilogy want to know: Will there be a fourth entry in the series?

Will there be a 'Kissing Booth 4'?

If you aren't familiar with the series, it's yet another highly watched entry into Netflix's teeny-bop romantic drama league of films and shows. The Kissing Booth was based off of a series of novels penned by author Beth Reekles which follows a high school student by the name of Elle who's never been kissed.

Netflix

Of course she has a crush on a bad boy (Noah), who happens to be a high school senior and the older brother of her lifelong best friend (Lee). She ends up running a kissing booth at a local carnival, which culminates in Elle finally experiencing her inaugural smooch. The second and third movies chronicle more of Elle's love life along with her relationships with Noah and Lee, along with another potential love interest: Marco.

If fans are wondering whether or not a fourth movie is going to happen, they should know that Reekles only ever wrote three Kissing Booth books and that she has referred to the third part as the story's final one. "When I finished the edits … I sobbed my heart out. This is all ten years in the making, ten years of Elle and Lee and Noah, and now … now, it’s all come to an end," the author wrote on her website.

Netflix

So while the source material only has "room" for three movies, that doesn't necessarily mean Netflix won't decide to produce more content based on Reekles' intellectual property if there's a viewership demand for it. Heck, the streaming giant did just that for To All the Boys, so why wouldn't they with Kissing Booth?

There have been some posts/messages from stars that point to a fourth film not being in the works; Joey King (who plays Elle) said in an interview with The Nerds of Color: "I learned so much from playing her .... It's the end of an era. It's sad, but it's beautiful too." But again, in the words of the Canadian poet Justin Bieber: "Never say never."

