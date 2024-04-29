Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports If a Player Is Ejected, Does Your FanDuel Bet Get Voided? “For the NBA, WNBA, and NCAA basketball player props: All bets stand once a player takes the court, irrespective of game time played," says FanDuel. By Brandon Charles Apr. 29 2024, Published 4:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Betting on sports makes sports a lot more captivating. Whether your team is on the verge of greatness or at the bottom of the standings, it’s a lot easier to care when there’s money on the line. But sometimes that money is messed with by some inappropriate behavior or overzealous referees.

Though you probably wish your FanDuel bet was voided when a player is tossed, that’s not how betting works. Or how life works. There's a reason you might not want to put money down on athletes with short tempers. You may want to consider it when you're placing bets on players like Golden State Warrior's Draymond Green and the Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis. Getting ejected is just part of the game.

What happens in FanDuel if a player gets ejected?

While FanDuel hasn't directly addressed the question of whether or not a bet is voided when a player is ejected, the question has a clear answer. On the "What if there’s an injury or a player is inactive?" FAQ page, the answer is clear. “For the NBA, WNBA, and NCAA basketball player props: All bets stand once a player takes the court, irrespective of game time played. All totals are inclusive of overtime. Should a player not take any part, all bets will be void.”

So if the player is ejected, it means they played in the game, which means the bet counts. People who bet on Draymond Green this season learned this lesson the hard way and there’s a pretty funny Reddit thread documenting bettor’s losses and anger.

Just because a player is tossed doesn’t mean you necessarily lose your bets.

Let’s take an example from the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks was ejected midway through the first quarter in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers. FanDuel Research shared a helpful news item about the ejections with the game stats for Portis. “Before exiting, Portis had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 7.6 FanDuel points.” Though he only played part of the first quarter, that’s his game stat line. So if you bet Portis to score less than 5 points or get more than 2 rebounds, you won.

Inactive is different than injured.

If you bet on a player that never is supposed to take the field or court or ice because of injury, your bet is voided. According to FanDuel, “Coaches must declare active players before the game kicks off. Per FanDuel House Rules, any bets made on a player who is declared 'inactive' will be voided and your money will be returned to you.”