Bucks Star Bobby Portis Sports Protective Glasses During the NBA Playoffs

Since the beginning of May, the Milwaukee Bucks have been intensely battling it out with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks are leading the series 3-2, with Game 6 taking place at Fiserv Forum on Friday, May 13.

With the Bucks having the home-court advantage, will they secure the win and move on to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals? Or will the Celtics hold on and bring this series to Game 7? Only time will tell.