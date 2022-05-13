Bucks Star Bobby Portis Sports Protective Glasses During the NBA Playoffs

Bucks Star Bobby Portis Sports Protective Glasses During the NBA PlayoffsBy Allison DeGrushe
May. 13 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Since the beginning of May, the Milwaukee Bucks have been intensely battling it out with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks are leading the series 3-2, with Game 6 taking place at Fiserv Forum on Friday, May 13.
With the Bucks having the home-court advantage, will they secure the win and move on to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals? Or will the Celtics hold on and bring this series to Game 7? Only time will tell.
Ahead of Game 6, Bucks and Celtics fans are gearing up to cheer on their teams; however, many Bucks fans are also eager to know why superstar power forward Bobby Portis is wearing protective glasses. Keep reading for all the details!
Why does Bobby Portis wear glasses?
During Game 2 of the Bucks' first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Bobby sustained a nasty right eye injury after taking a direct shot from Bulls power forward Tristan Thompson.
The incident occurred late in the first quarter, with both power forward's going up for a rebound; as the pair were in the air, Tristan's left hand swung down and pierced Bobby's eye.
Immediately after the play, blood began dripping down Bobby's cheek. For some unknown reason, no foul was called, and as a result, Bobby angrily stormed off the court and beelined it for the locker room. Early in the second half, the Bucks announced that Bobby would be out for the rest of the game with a "right eye abrasion."
On April 22, NBC Sports Chicago writer Rob Schaefer tweeted that Bobby would wear "protective goggles in Game 3 after suffering an eye abrasion in Game 2." Also, per the Bulls reporter, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said the glasses were "mostly precautionary," adding that Bobby feels "good" health-wise.
Bobby revealed the #BobbyBifocals are here to stay.
On May 5, the Bucks shared a video of Bobby stating the protective glasses are not going away anytime soon.
After a reporter asked if he's still having any issues with his eye, the 27-year-old admitted that his eye "kind of hurts a little bit, but [he] ain't a guy that goes out there and just complains about nothing." Bobby concluded, "I think the goggles are in for the rest of the year, for sure ... at least for the rest of the year."
Since then, the NBA superstar even created his own shirt to honor the #BobbyBifocals. The tee can be found on the Official Underdog website, which just so happens to be Bobby's official clothing line!
In February 2020, Bobby officially launched Underdog; regarding the inspiration behind the brand's name, Bobby tweeted, "This one word has come to represent my journey the last 25 years. UNDERDOG is for every person who believes in defeating obstacles and pushing boundaries to achieve their dreams."
So, if you're a Bucks fan (more specifically, a Bobby Portis fan), make sure to purchase one before it's too late!