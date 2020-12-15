The Royal Family Lineage Is Important, Even if Someone Has Twins

In any ordinary family, a twin, whether fraternal or identical, who is born first is technically older than the other twin. Even though they are typically born on the same day, barring any midnight and 11:59 p.m. scenario, twins exit the birth canal or are taken from the womb via Cesarean section one at a time. And, in the case of a member of the royal family giving birth to twins , whomever happens to be born first would be the next in line, followed by his or her twin.

Yes, even if that twin is born mere seconds after the other. When it comes down to it, in terms of the royal family, it really would be the luck of the draw. At this point, the line of succession to the throne is so long that any twins born now would likely never see themselves as the sole ruler of the U.K., but it’s still something to consider if it ever happens.