Go on, Embrace Your Fursona! Here's What It Means to Be a Furry on TikTok

Said fur suits typically consist of a body, a tail, feet, paws, and a headpiece. But, per Vox, owning a tail has been known to be more popular than owning an entire suit, as "48.1 percent of respondents at Furry Fiesta 2014 reporting owning a tail" while "only 13 percent reported owning a full suit," according to a 2014 survey.

Considering an entire fur suit can set someone back thousands of dollars, owning just a tail makes a lot of fluffing sense.