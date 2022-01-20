Odell Beckham Jr. Was Just Asked to Take a PES Test by the NFL, but What Exactly Does That Mean?

According to Cleveland.com, the use of PES tests in the NFL is a very common occurrence and sometimes players are randomly selected to be tested.

The publication states that around 18,000 PED tests are administered each year and about 10,000 of those are a random selection of players. The other 8,000 tests fall into the league's "Reasonable Cause" program, which basically keeps a list of players who have failed a PES test before and puts them at a higher likelihood of receiving another.