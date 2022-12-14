Apple Music Sing Gives Users the Ability to Perform Karaoke Anywhere
The battle for smartphone dominance on a global stage is ever-waging, and rivals Samsung and Apple are constantly pumping out new features to intrigue existing customers and attract new ones. Apple's namesake music streaming service, Apple Music, may be lagging behind Spotify in terms of features, but it's certainly making up for it in the user experience department.
Case-in-point: the reveal of Apple's latest addition to their music service Apple Music Play. So, what exactly is Apple Music Sing, when does it come out, and how do you use it? Keep reading to find out!
What is Apple Music Sing? Get ready to karaoke off of your cell phone.
Apple revealed in a press briefing on Dec. 6, 2022, that their latest and greatest addition to their streaming service is Apple Music Play. Essentially, the new feature takes Apple Music's expansive song catalog and turns it into the world's greatest portable karaoke machine. Subscribers will be able to sing along "with an ever-expanding catalog that features tens of millions of the world’s most singable songs."
"Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service," explained Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. He added, "We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it."
The feature will be available in late December 2022 on iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K. Per the company, it will be coupled with "50 dedicated companion playlists featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing — fully optimized for the Apple Music Sing experience."
Here's how to use Apple Music Sing when it comes out.
As previously mentioned, Apple Music Sing will be compatible with tens of millions of songs upon its launch and will have a slew of dedicated playlists for you to rock out at a karaoke party with. As time goes on, the company will continue to expand the catalog of songs that are able to be karaoke'd. To access it, all you need to do is select a song from your Apple Music library.
If the song has its lyrics available, click the lyric button (the small text bubble) on the bottom left of the Apple Music player. This will bring up the usual lyric page that's available now, but it will now include features such as adjustable vocals to lower the singer's voice, real-time lyrics with animations that keep up with your singing, differentiation between background vocals and main vocals to make following along easier, and a duet view so you and a friend can sing together.