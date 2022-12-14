Apple Music Sing Gives Users the Ability to Perform Karaoke Anywhere

If the song has its lyrics available, click the lyric button (the small text bubble) on the bottom left of the Apple Music player. This will bring up the usual lyric page that's available now, but it will now include features such as adjustable vocals to lower the singer's voice, real-time lyrics with animations that keep up with your singing, differentiation between background vocals and main vocals to make following along easier, and a duet view so you and a friend can sing together.