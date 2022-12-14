Apple's New Freeform App Is Designed to Replicate a Whiteboard for Brainstorming

In its official press release announcing the app's introduction, Apple describes Freeform as “an infinite canvas” designed for “creative brainstorming and collaboration.” Essentially, it's a virtual whiteboard that you can use to collaborate with up to 99 other people.

Apple first announced the feature during its WWDC keynote earlier this year. At the time, it revealed that the app would allow you to add photos, files, drawings, notes, links, or anything else to the whiteboard.