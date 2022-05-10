This Bugsnak is Beffica's Favorite — How to Catch it and Complete the "Pop Quiz" Quest

Purple Grumpus and resident busybody Beffica Wigglesnoot is one of the first characters you'll meet when you start Bugsnax. A former pop culture journalist, she quickly befriends you and makes it clear she's more than ready to help you uncover any tea on another of the Grumpuses whenever you need it. It's her willingness to snoop around that makes her a good ally to have.

Not long into your playthrough, you'll be tasked with finding and feeding Beffica her favorite bugsnak — but which one is that?