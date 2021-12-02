TikTok Just Launched Creator Next, a New Way for Creators to Make Money

Those who decide they want to tip a creator will have to pay a small processing fee to Stripe, TikTok's payment provider, but TikTok itself is not taking any cut of the money that's exchanged through the tipping feature.

Creator Next also includes access to the Creator Fund, which is TikTok's designated fund which includes a pool of money to pay creators directly for the content they produce. As the race for creators continues, TikTok is trying to keep its offerings competitive.