Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTokers Allege That "Homework" Spelled Backward Means Something Sinister in Latin What the heck does "krowemoh" mean — if anything? By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 17 2024, Published 10:35 a.m. ET Source: unsplash; tiktok/@80beat

Of all the social media platforms, TikTok is known for its wacky trends, strange lingo, and, er, unique conspiracy theories. And now, users on TikTok want you to believe that your teachers are conspiring against you in a way that, for some reason, involves coded language.

Article continues below advertisement

The theory that "homework" spelled backward means something sinister isn't new to the internet, but TikTok seems to be having a field day with it recently. With hundreds of videos shared on the topic, some of them pulling in over 2 million views each, this conspiracy seems to be spreading like wildfire. But is there any truth to it? Does "krowemoh" have a secret, scary meaning in Latin?

Source: tiktok/@pokegemz1

Article continues below advertisement

Does "homework" mean something backward in Latin? Or is it all a hoax?

According to TikTok, "homework" spelled backward, or "krowemoh," translates to "child abuse" in Latin. However, according to highly respected fact-checking site Reuters, "krowemoh" doesn't mean anything at all — in Latin or any other language. The theory seems to have been originally shared as a joke, and while seems like it's still mostly being shared in that way, it's clear that some users definitely believe it to be true.

For those who still want to believe, Reuters points out that the letter W actually didn't even exist in the classical Latin alphabet and was not added until medieval times, along with the letters U and J.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, if you plug the English words "child abuse" into Google Translate and switch that over to Latin, you'll get "puer abusus." And if you put "krowemoh" into the Latin side and switch it to English, you get, well, nothing.