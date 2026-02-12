Bad Bunny Fans Are Asking What 'NUEVAYoL' Is About, and We've Got the Tea! The track is from his 2025 album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (I should have taken more photos)." By Niko Mann Published Feb. 12 2026, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Puerto Rican recording artist Bad Bunny killed it at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show after Trump followers complained that he performed primarily in Spanish and was un-American. The MAGA set apparently believes that Puerto Rico is not a part of the United States (it is), and that Central America and South America aren't part of America (it's in the name, hello!).

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy Award-winning artist made headlines after his stellar performance, and his music shot to Spotify's Top 50 U.S. top-six spots the day after his Super Bowl Halftime show. Now, his fans are asking about all his fabulous, energetic music, and they want to know what his song, "NUEVAYoL," is about.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'NUEVAYoL' by Bad Bunny about?

“NUEVAYoL" is a track from Bad Bunny's 2025 album, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (I should have taken more photos)." The song is reportedly a love letter to the city of New York and Latin culture, per Magnetic Magazine. The song celebrates the cultural pride of Puerto Ricans, the energy of New York in the summer, and the joy of living in the moment.

The recording artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said during an interview with The New York Times Popcast that his album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" calls to mind the act of taking physical pictures. "I remember back in time, pictures and photos used to be like, something, like, like very special," he said. "Today, you can take picture about everything with, with yourself, almost. But back in the days, it was, like something." Benito added how exciting it was to get pictures developed.

Article continues below advertisement

"I remember when, when we was in a, in a birthday party or something," he continued. "There were only, I don't know, two exposures of film left. When you would develop the photos, when you received the developed photos, you would sit down with your family."

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny makes several cultural references in the track, including to the late New York rapper Big Pun, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, and Puerto Rican salsa singer Willie Colón, per Just Jared. Bemito also references the Caribbean Social Club in Brooklyn, known as Tonita’s due to the owner's name, María Antonia Cay.

Benito made history when his album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards. It was the first Spanish-language album ever to win the prestigious award, which Bad Bunny dedicated to "All the people who had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams."

Article continues below advertisement

His Super Bowl performance was also almost entirely in Spanish, and he named 20 nations in North, Central, and South America before he showed the camera a football that read "Together we are America" written on it. During the halftime show, Benito also said "God Bless America."

Article continues below advertisement

🚨 BAD BUNNY inicia performance no #SuperBowl .



pic.twitter.com/RW5HUpopfi — QG do POP (@QGdoPOP) February 9, 2026